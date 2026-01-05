The number of hours with negative electricity prices in Europe last year hit a record due to surplus wind and solar power generation. The total for Germany alone stood at 573 hours, a 25% annual increase. Bloomberg blamed “stagnant demand” and too slow “grid expansion”.

According to Fros: I honestly see no problem with this. Why is it a problem? People pay less for electricity, right? Oh, wait, wrong, because those generators need to be compensated for their surplus output because that’s how free markets work. If only there was a simple, quick solution to this problem.