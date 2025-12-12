Internal combustion haters have given up on plans to ban all ICE cars from 2035, the leader of the biggest party in the EP has boasted. But there is a twist. Instead of demanding 100% cut in emissions from cars, the Commission will now demand a 90% reduction.

According to Fros: First of all, the EP’s leader Manfred Weber has given “cheap populism” a whole new meaning. Second of all, I’m sure European carmakers will be ecstatic with the 10% revision of their emission reduction targets. That absolutely changes everything. Which means there will be more target revisions in the coming years.