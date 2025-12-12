Europe ICE car ban "off the table"
Internal combustion haters have given up on plans to ban all ICE cars from 2035, the leader of the biggest party in the EP has boasted. But there is a twist. Instead of demanding 100% cut in emissions from cars, the Commission will now demand a 90% reduction.
According to Fros: First of all, the EP’s leader Manfred Weber has given “cheap populism” a whole new meaning. Second of all, I’m sure European carmakers will be ecstatic with the 10% revision of their emission reduction targets. That absolutely changes everything. Which means there will be more target revisions in the coming years.