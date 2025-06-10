Europe is rearming. More accurately, Europe is trying to rearm. But it’s facing difficulties, in the form of… cheap steel. That’s right, low-cost steel, which one would assume is essential for the rearmament rush, is a problem. Because it comes from abroad. More specifically, from China. Of course.

The cheap steel problem was the topic of a recent column in the FT, which impressed me with its fascinating perspective, namely, that it’s not problematic that European steel costs a lot. It’s problematic that Chinese steel costs less — and the solution to the problem is to ensure that all steel costs a lot. Because that makes perfect sense.