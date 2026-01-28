In one of the most iconic films of the 90s, Tom Tykwer’s Lola Rennt (Run, Lola, Run, per the official translation), the title character gets something that I guess all of us have wished for at least once in their life: a second chance. Also a third one. Throughout the film, Lola tries to do one thing (help her boyfriend save his life after a screw-up) again and again until she finally does it right. Okay, it sounds stupid the way I’ve described it but it’s a brilliant film.

I couldn’t help but be reminded of that film watching how Europe —which is not a country — tries, again and again, to regain its lost relevance. Here’s a small sample of headlines from recent months:

Europe fights to avoid being sidelined by Trump’s world-shaping plans

Europe struggles to catch up in race to stockpile critical minerals

EU, Draghi: “The world has changed radically and Europe struggles to respond”

Europe Struggles With Defense Autonomy Amid US Shift

China’s EV fleets dominate as Europe struggles with mandates

Europe Struggles to Counter Drone Threats at Airports

Europe struggles to agree on a common defense as Russian hybrid attacks intensify

Exclusive / Europe struggles to help Ukraine rebuild its battered energy system

U.S. Economy Surges Ahead Under Trump as Europe Struggles to Keep Pace

Europe struggles to put homeland defence first

Wherever you look, Europe — which is not a country — is struggling to do one thing or another, just like Lola struggled to get Manny off the mobsters’ hook without dying or killing other, innocent people. But while Lola eventually got it right, Europe continues to outdo itself in getting everything wrong.

The latest peak conquered in this respect was, of course, “the mother of all deals” inked by Ursula von der Leyen in India. You wouldn’t be surprised to learn that this trade deal is about as good for Europe — which is not a country — as the deal that Trump clinched from the Commissioness last year. In short, EU countries will be exporting wine, olive oil, sweets, and cars to India, and will be importing Indians, to pursue the EU’s plans to gain an innovative edge over the United States.