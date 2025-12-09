Brussels is planning a 5-billion-euro push into more cross-border interconnectors to reduce wind and solar curtailment and, allegedly, save 8 billion euro from the “overall cost of the power system.”

In Reuters’ words, “the European Commission will develop a centralised EU plan for cross-border electricity infrastructure and work with grid operators and companies to get projects off the ground.”

According to Fros: When in doubt, centralise. When not in doubt, also centralise. Sit back and watch the disaster resulting from grid operators having to juggle demand and supply, including not just domestic solar but that of neighbours, where people have the exact same consumption habits and there is no way to send surplus solar electricity from Greece to Sweden in a way that makes money, Ursula!