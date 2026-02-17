The European Union must spend even more money to mitigate climate change, which is apparently causing thousands of deaths and economic losses estimated at tens of billions, or 45 billion euro, to be precise. The grim warning comes from the European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change.

According to Fros: The ESABCC’s report is the ugliest accumulation of meaningless words I’ve seen in quite a while. By all means, throw more money at pointless attempts to regulate the weather. It will run out soon enough and out an end to the insanity.