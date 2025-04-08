Just a few days ago, the EU was shaking its retaliation fist at the U.S., threatening all sorts of import and export restrictions in response to Trump’s tariffs. And what happened? Well, what happened is that Brussels has offered the U.S. a zero-for-zero tariff deal; that Brussels has removed bourbon, wine, and dairy products from its prospective retaliatory tariff list; and that it has delayed the imposition on tariffs on U.S. soybeans and almonds until December. Oh, and Germany’s economy minister has spoken, proving right the saying that if others suspect you of being an idiot, you should keep quiet because if you speak, you’ll prove the suspicions correct.

The EU caved even faster than I expected, which means the tariffs are already working as intended. For all its posturing, Brussels was quick to realise it cannot retaliate successfully, meaning in such a way as to not kill itself all over again. Hence the zero-for-zero proposal. But that proposal doesn’t cover all U.S. imports. There is still a list of goods to be tariffed in response to the U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium from the EU because the EU needs some face-saving and some more posturing, as demonstrated by the aforementioned Habeck.

Per the FT, “The stock markets are already collapsing and the damage could become even greater,” Robert Habeck said before an EU trade ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. “It is therefore important . . . to act clearly and decisively and prudently, which means realising that we are in a strong position. America is in a position of weakness.””

Yeah, sure. The EU is in such a strong position that it’s taken it less than a week to offer to drop all tariffs on an impressively wide range of U.S. imports , including “cars, pharmaceuticals, rubber, plastic, machinery, and other industrial products,” per Euractiv. And this is why you shouldn’t put philologists and children’s books authors in charge of a country’s economy.

But Habeck didn’t feel he’d said enough, so he took a shot at Elon Musk who called for a zero-for-zero situation in U.S.-EU trade, saying Musk was afraid the tariffs would affect his business, which of course they would, as they would all other businesses, and that the zero-for-zero remarks were “a sign of weakness”. I guess talk about zero tariffs is only a sign of strength if it comes from the Holy Commission, hallowed be its name. Funny times.

Share