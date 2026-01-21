It’s Davos time again and European political leaders are sweating bullets because Trump wants Greenland and he will have Greenland one way or another. For lack of anything more productive to do, said leaders are Taking A United Stance. Kinda.

Per Reuters: “French President Emmanuel Macron said the European Union should not bend to "the law of the strongest", adding that it was "crazy" that the bloc was having to contemplate using its "anti-coercion instrument" against the United States.”

“Without referring directly to Trump, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted a need to respond to seismic shifts in the world and said the speed and scale of change had driven a consensus in Europe on independence.

“It is time to seize this opportunity and build a new independent Europe,” she said in a speech.”

According to Fros: You have no oil. You have no weapons. You have no friends. And your gas in storage just fell below 50%. Good luck building an independent Europe.