Per the FT: “Car doors, garden tools, washing machines and kitchen stoves will all become subject to the EU’s world-first carbon border tax as part of a hard-fought review that will also include subsidies for European exporters.”

According to Fros: That’s right. Hit those cheap shovel and washing machine makers where it hurts. These are huge import markets, after all, as Europeans tend to use their kitchen appliances and gardening tools for no more than a year. And car doors? Pure genius. Am speechless.