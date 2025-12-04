EU gas in storage at 75%
According to Fros: Changing the gas-in-storage-level colours from alarming orange to serene green is a genius idea that will totally change the fact that 75% is alarmingly low for December (target 90%) and 66% for Germany is not a disaster at all.
But this is the taps turned off - EU independence per Viking Queen von der Lyin'
https://substack.com/@brawlstreetjournal/note/c-183734483?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=o86ng
Does it matter that independence resembles poverty? Now, say you're sorry and go buy solar panels for a rich person.