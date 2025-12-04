Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
winston's avatar
winston
15hEdited

But this is the taps turned off - EU independence per Viking Queen von der Lyin'

https://substack.com/@brawlstreetjournal/note/c-183734483?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=o86ng

Does it matter that independence resembles poverty? Now, say you're sorry and go buy solar panels for a rich person.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Irina Slav · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture