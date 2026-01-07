Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
winston's avatar
winston
3d

Enlisting the help of anarchists...wasn't that done somewhere before?

Such a shame that anarchist/arsonist fires aren't counted in emissions talleys. Makes one wonder what else is omitted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Irina Slav · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture