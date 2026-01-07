CO2 emissions in Germany fell only marginally last year, by 1.5%, which is setting the country for failure to hit its 2030 reduction targets. To have a chance to do that, Germany would have to accelerate reductions four times, according to a climate think tank aptly named Agora Energiewende.

According to Fros: Now that’s a bummer. You try and you try, you build thousands of turbines and install millions of panels, and for what? A measly 1.5% emission reduction. The government should enlist the help those climate extremists who set that Berlin power station on fire. Or maybe start controlled substation fires to reduce demand for energy itself. There doesn’t seem to be another way.