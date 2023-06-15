environMENTAL

The Prevarication Principle

“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt Avid fly fisherman, hikers and campers in Brown bear territory in the Western U.S. carry bear spray as a precaution. Some carry firearms. A few carry both. In reality, few have the proficiency to stop an attacking Grizzly bear with a handgun. As such, most people wisely opt for the s…