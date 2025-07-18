00:00 - Introductions

01:40 - BP-Shell Merger Rumors

06:43 - Strategic Value & Potential Relocation

09:35 - Potential U.S. Buyers & Synergies

14:30 - BP’s History of Setbacks

20:49 - Would BP Move HQ to the U.S.?

25:52 - Wrap-Up on Mergers

29:03 - Quebec ‘will not invest in Lion Electric,’ announces Minister Frechette

33:05 - US opposes ‘dangerous’ anti-fossil fuel policies at global summit

35:59 - Study: Extended Interconnection Queue Times Plague Wind, Solar

38:14 - One of Warren Buffett's Last Big Bets Is Souring

41:02 - Oil prices post weekly gains on US-China trade talk optimism

42:54 - UK government okays solar PV farm in East Yorkshire

44:06 - TikTok vs defence: Europe faces a reckoning over the allocation of energy

47:04 - China approved 10 new nuclear reactors bringing their grid to 68 upon completion

48:57 - Can the UK avoid the Spain blackouts? or are they doomed?

54:00 - Final Thoughts & Humor