Energy Realities: Big Oil merging or are they moving?
00:00 - Introductions
01:40 - BP-Shell Merger Rumors
06:43 - Strategic Value & Potential Relocation
09:35 - Potential U.S. Buyers & Synergies
14:30 - BP’s History of Setbacks
20:49 - Would BP Move HQ to the U.S.?
25:52 - Wrap-Up on Mergers
29:03 - Quebec ‘will not invest in Lion Electric,’ announces Minister Frechette
33:05 - US opposes ‘dangerous’ anti-fossil fuel policies at global summit
35:59 - Study: Extended Interconnection Queue Times Plague Wind, Solar
38:14 - One of Warren Buffett's Last Big Bets Is Souring
41:02 - Oil prices post weekly gains on US-China trade talk optimism
42:54 - UK government okays solar PV farm in East Yorkshire
44:06 - TikTok vs defence: Europe faces a reckoning over the allocation of energy
47:04 - China approved 10 new nuclear reactors bringing their grid to 68 upon completion
48:57 - Can the UK avoid the Spain blackouts? or are they doomed?
54:00 - Final Thoughts & Humor