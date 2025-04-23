In the 90s, every second girl was an anorexic. Well, they weren’t really all anorexic but they believed they were. The devastating mental illness had become a trend, a fashion choice that many made the same way many now choose to identify as various life forms different from the one they are. This week, after I got not one, not two, but three consecutive WSJ emails with articles about energy efficiency, I started to get the creeping suspicion that energy efficiency is turning into a trend and, like the anorexia trend, it will all end in tears.

There is, of course, nothing wrong with energy efficiency as such. It’s good to have an engine that burns more of the petrol in the tank with lower amounts of byproducts. It’s good to shower with a clever showerhead that directs more of the water where it’s needed and not around. Yet it seems that the energy efficiency drive has started to get out of hand, and that’s turning rather expensive both in terms of money and in terms of comfort.

As an example, one of you recently noted water pressure changes in parts of the U.S. that essentially came down to reducing said water pressure to improve the efficiency of water use with the only result that people actually need to use more energy overall to do the same work with the same amount of water. Longer showers due to lower water pressure are an example, as is the need to re-wash dishes because the dishwasher can’t perform as effectively at the lower water pressure. If only they’d stopped with water pressure.