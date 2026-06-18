One group of people who has been happy with recent Middle Eastern developments is undoubtedly EV fans. Sales would skyrocket, they said, and they were right. Sort of. EV sales have indeed increased since March, especially in Europe. But, as I have come to enjoy adding, there is a nuance, the nuance being that EV sales in China are down, carmakers don’t believe the European sales rise is permanent, and the U.S. has produced more hard evidence that EVs can’t compete on the free market. It’s electrifying. Oh, yes, the UK’s dropped its 80% EV sales mandate for 2030.

Now, about those sales. Global EV sales have been on a winning streak since March, hitting 1.8 million new registrations in May, per Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. That’s 3% higher than a year ago—globally, remember—with Reuters quoting the consultancy as saying “Europe really ⁠is the driving factor towards this growth at the moment.” Meanwhile, EV sales in China dropped by 9%. Because subsidies got axed.