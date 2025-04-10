Yes, yes, we all knew it but it’s getting official now. Wind power in Europe is entering “a downward spiral”, so the world’s number-one, Ørsted, is screaming for… you’ll never guess. But go on, try. Yes! It’s more money. And they’re being extra audacious about it.

Per the FT, which spoke to the Danish offshore turbine maker’s chief executive: ““If you want to deliver on energy security, energy independence, affordability for Europe for the coming decades and meet the targets, then we need to make this change,” Errboe said.”

Because, per some report that Ørsted just published, “Rising costs and a higher . . . cost of capital due to increased revenue risk are making project economics unsustainable. Swift and decisive action is needed to avoid the risk that the industry enters a downward spiral.”