Note: It appears my rebranding idea was a stupid one. Public opinion was against it, with some sound arguments in favour of keeping the current name of this Substack. You were right. I was wrong. Irina Slav on Energy stays, although I still think it’s a bit pompous and a bit lame. I guess I’m stuck with it. (See, EU? It won’t kill you to admit you’re wrong.) My sincere thanks to those who offered constructive criticism. On to the business at hand.

It has been a while since I’ve written about electric cars and that’s because I got really bored with electric cars at one point. Surging sales, slumping sales, new battery chemistries, the occasional, or not so occasional, fire, it just got really tedious. Until today. Because today I got not one but two delicious EV reports that made me question, first, my eyesight and second, whether all media is now satirical or they are being serious.

Report #1: Malaysia’s Perodua Unveils $19,000 EV, Battery Not Included

No, it’s not satire. It is a genuine news report by Bloomberg about a company that wants to make its EV cheap enough for the masses, by leasing the battery on an as-a-service basis. Now, a few words about prices first. The new car, named QV-E, which, Bloomberg tells us, stands for “Quest for Visionary Electric Vehicle” (stop laughing, you ain’t seen nothing yet), retails for 80,000 ringgit, which is about $19,000.

However, the Quest for Visionary Electric Vehicle is not the manufacturer’s only vehicle. This is not some rando EV startup. No, this is the biggest carmaker in the country, which also has six models on Malaysia’s top 10 most affordable cars list.

I’d dare you you to try and guess the price range on that list before clicking on the link but I know you’re busy, so here it is: #1 (a Perodua model) retails for just 22,000 ringgit, which is about, well, a quarter of $19,000. The car at #10 has a price tag of — ready? — 73,800 ringgit, which is about $17,850. To sum up, Perodua’s shiny new EV is more expensive than each of the ten most affordable cars in Malaysia — without the battery. All right, let’s pick ourselves off the floor now and talk seriously for a bit. More stand-up gold later.