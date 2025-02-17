In mid-December last year, a group of companies sent a letter to the European Union’s climate commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra, demanding that demand was demandfully created for so-called sustainable products as a means of solving the business world’s competitiveness problems.

“We will need to focus on demand creation to achieve new investment prospects,” the group, which features Shell and BP, among others, said, warning that failure to create demand for these so-called sustainable products will lead to “an industrial exodus.”

The FT, which diligently reported on the letter at the time, noted that the idea of forced demand might not sit particularly well with consumers in what I believe was a stunning example of stating the obvious that everyone else should follow. Yet industrial companies were — and still are — out of options. They either need guarantees that their much costlier lower-emission products will find a loving home at a profit or they’re out of here. And these guarantees are risky.

“Investing in demand creation through fossil-free (cleaner) markets can become a game changer for the energy transition. Cleanly produced goods now have to compete against fossil-made products. That doesn't work,” said Andre Craens from the Dutch wind power industry association, which is another signatory of that letter.

“Producers can recoup their investments with new markets for clean products. This allows them to invest in sustainable production lines. If companies and (international) governments start working together on this, the energy transition can enter a new phase in the short term,” Craens also said in what is an admirable burst of optimism. Let the demand creation begin. Someone grab the popcorn while we watch how the EU descends into total chaos of their own making while that exodus the letter writers warned about happens anyway.