Last month, a new report came out but not of the usual variety. That report, titled “Energy Delusions” and authored by a former IEA executive and a genuine energy expert, called out the IEA on its peak oil demand predictions, questioning the validity of its assumptions regarding the energy transition, where questioning actually means shattering into tiny little pieces.

Now, clearly both Mark P. Mills and Neil Atkinson are climate denialists or possibly deniers, oil shills, backward conservatives and overall bad people. But there is a problem with that quick dismissal.

Mills and Atkinson are not the only ones arguing that the transition is not working, it cannot work and never will, so how about we stop pretending and wasting money on it. In fact, none other than transition beacon BloombergNEF had a suspicious message for the masses recently: investment in technologies considered key for the transition is down, severely, in all of the key transition fan countries—and most of the rest is in China. Oh, and also Vitol just said peak oil demand is at least 15 years away.