Today I come bearing extra-grim news. The news features the words “money” “dried up” and “celebrities”. Also “pensions” and “green”. I could be playful and ask everyone to arrange these words in a sentence, and then we can have fun rating the sentences. But as I said the news is grim. The entertainment industry has become mysteriously reluctant to put its money where its transition-loving mouth is. Tragically, it’s not just the entertainment industry. Tissues will be handed at the exit.

Earlier this week, my go-to source for transition meltdown reporting, which is not The Guardian but the FT, wrote that an entity called Make My Money Matter had shut down a five-year campaign aimed at brainwashing people into demanding that their pension funds invest in green stuff only. The campaign, it pains me to say, featured actors including Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch, among others that the FT did not name, thankfully, because I won’t survive the revelation that more than two brilliant actors I like can be that dumb.

Per the author of the piece, “a host of Hollywood stars [were signed on] to deliver carefully scripted and entertaining videos — explaining that “Pensions Actually”, is the way to save the planet.” Note the charming “carefully scripted” part. Also, the “Love Actually”, reference possibly aimed at presenting the campaign in a cheerful, comedic light, which is where I will risk offending some of you by stating that “Love Actually” is the most depressing, non-comedic piece of film with the label “comedy” I’ve ever seen that wasn’t made in Russia. And that’s saying something. Moving on.

Apparently, celebrities were happy enough to partake in the propaganda but they weren’t happy enough to put money into it. Unreliable folk, celebrities. Yet they did manage to convince “some to write to their pension schemes demanding an end to fossil fuel investing.” Every little counts, I guess. But the little appears to have been really, really little, so its architects are unhappy. “In the philanthropic world, lots of organisations like ours are not able to get funding,” the chief executive of MMMM told the FT author. And now there’s one less source of such funding because — put down your hot beverage — Bill Gates Gives Up on Climate Change. Cue alarums and excursions.