Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

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Gregory Olsen's avatar
Gregory Olsen
1d

"Tens of thousands of papers have been and are being written...". Do we really need all these papers? I thought the science was settled?

And Green Hydrogen, "the logic is compelling, but...", but, but, everything after "but" is what we meant to say all along. Translation: the logic behind Green Hydrogen is not at all compelling.

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Peter Ballerstedt's avatar
Peter Ballerstedt
1d

Suggested edit: [IEEFA] "... announced green hydrogen is not going to work for Germany, or anywhere else in this reality.

Wonderful way to start my Friday. Thank you!

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