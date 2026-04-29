Remember the Iberian blackout? Of course you do, all of us do and that’s too bad for the people who have for a year now been trying to convince the rest of us that it was not because of too much (and then too little) solar on the grid. Alas, as history teaches, truth tends to come out eventually.

In fact, truth came out relatively quickly, with the official investigation into the blackout stating it was caused by a voltage surge. While the cause of the voltage surge was carefully omitted, concealed, ignored, and otherwise obscured by various parties, the fact that such a blackout had never happened before in the history of electricity use spoke volumes. Now, the solar power industry itself is speaking volumes by applauding the idea of “dynamic voltage control” for their installations. In case you thought the whole transition business couldn’t get even more pathetic than it already is. It could and it did.