This weekend, the Slav family decided to go out for lunch. We made a reservation at a nearby place by a lake, hopped on the car and drove along a beautiful autumn-kissed road to the lake place. On the way, we got overtaken — along with two other cars — by a rather aggressive driver who seemed to be in a serious rush. The rush, it turned out, was to get to the lake place first, which he did, parking perpendicular to everyone else across two spaces because he could. Upon our entry into the restaurant, we bumped into the gentleman and his lady partner. They were on their way out. Because they didn’t have a reservation. Quiet smugness ensued at our table.

The reason I’m relating this insignificant story is that I was reminded of it just today when I saw Porsche’s third-quarter report, headlined Porsche AG reports robust net cash flow in a challenging market environment. A little confused because of all the media reports saying Porsche had in fact reported rather poor figures, I dived in, to learn that “As expected, strategic realignment and macroeconomic challenges have had a significant impact on earnings for the first nine months of the year” and that “Extraordinary expenses of around 2.7 billion euros, including for flexibilisation of the product portfolio and battery activities” had affected the bottom line in a most unfortunate way.

Not only that, but operating returns on sales plummeted from 14.1% in the first nine months of 2024 to just 0.2%, and sales themselves fell by 6%, as profits sank by a self-reported, possibly eye-watering 99%. Still, all was good and next year was going to be better, Porsche said. After suffering a blow of 3.1 billion euro for the full year because of its change of heart on EVs and own battery production and “restructuring costs”.

The arrogant prick at the restaurant didn’t drive a Porsche, he drove a Honda, and a rather cute one, in case you were wondering. Also in case you were wondering, what’s happening at Porsche is happening to all other carmakers in Germany and it’s about to start happening even harder after China squeezed critical mineral and chip supply for the EU following the totally justified, not at all deranged, and perfectly pragmatic seizure of chip-maker Nexperia by the utterly sane Dutch government. Not to worry, though. The EU is “considering all options to react to China’s rare-earth threat.”