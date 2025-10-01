Copper. Lithium. Aluminium. Rare earths. All critical, all highly in demand (per projections), and all very, very exciting. Only there seems to be a problem with the price for some of these most critical metals. Their prices are not what they are supposed to be under all those projections.

The U.S. Department of Energy last month took a 5% stake in Lithium Americas “to help make the mine project viable after a drop in the price of lithium,” per the WSJ, which was quoting Energy Secretary Chris Wright. “It’s in America’s best interest to get that mine built,” Wright said and he was completely right, of course. But why didn’t large private investors flock to the mine? Because lithium prices are too low.

Then there’s copper. It’s used in everything but it is used in especially large amounts in industries that are supposed to be booming right now — decarbonisation, defence, IT, all of these use enormous amounts of copper. And yet it took a mine outage for prices to jump. And yet China is actually curbing copper production plans. Welcome to part 79 of the Neverending Wishful Thinking Story: The Metal Edition.