Last week was a tough one for our family. A water outage that started on Monday extended all the merry way to Thursday, featuring sporadic supply at a third of the usual pressure with hours on end with no water at all. Everyone was, naturally, frustrated. Some of us went all the way to despair and the perception that we will never again experience uninterrupted running water. When supply was fully restored, for a couple of days we had a whole new, much stronger appreciation of running water — something people in postmodern society tend to take for granted.

Then, a couple of days ago, I came across this X post by fellow Substacker and euroclast eugyppius, who wrote that “All life must exist in tension with the environment - even the life of nations. It must be taught, stretched, under an optimal stress. Germany has had 35 years of debauched degeneration, with consequences for our political culture and society vastly worse than anything the American and British strategic bombing campaign ever wrought.”

The full post focused on war but it got me thinking more broadly about challenges, their role in building character and resilience, and, given my weak spot for all things energy, the climate crusade. Could it be, I wondered around midnight after cursing the atrocious translation of the Joël Dicker novel I was reading, that the climate crusade, the unhinged activism and the clueless policies of the EU are all a consequence of the unnatural peace and wealth that the region has enjoyed for decades?

Of course it could, as I’ve argued here before but before, I tended to see the root cause as sheer boredom and the loss of meaning, the absence of something to strive for brought about by excessive comfort. Eugyppius’s post offered a new angle and because I’m very big on sharing, I’m sharing this angle with you in this light and entertaining Friday read.

We’ve all heard that comfort breeds complacency and we all know that complacency is not the best state to be in, as the eurocrats recently discovered, courtesy of the 47th president of the United States. Taking every good thing in your life for granted is a guarantee for disaster but it seems they either don’t teach that in schools or as the degree of general comfort in Europe grew, people gradually forgot this simple yet crucial truth.

There is, of course, absolutely nothing wrong with comfort. There is nothing wrong with the guaranteed supply of running water and electricity, and a living standard high enough to eliminate basic materialistic worries for the great majority of people, freeing up space for things like, I don’t know, art and travel, and fine dining, and other stuff that requires hydrocarbons and generates emissions, up to and including academic research.

Actually, I should remove art and academic research from that list of little everyday pleasures. Because art and research require effort and hard work. They are struggle. Art, to put it dramatically, is pain as anyone who’s ever dared the lands of creativity will undoubtedly tell you. If it’s easy, if it doesn’t require any effort, then sorry but it’s not art but the pretence thereof. And this is the thing that a lot of people in the developed world appear to have forgotten over the past few decades, through no direct fault of their own. Comfort, besides complacency, breeds the perversion of art and, more pertinently, science.

Struggle is a part of life and it is a necessary part. If the element of struggle is eliminated, you get Phoebe Plummer and Anna Holland. You get Greta Thunberg and Mike Hudema, and thousands upon thousands of others desperately looking for some form of struggle. You also get “climate scientists” who shun struggle in favour of money but pretend to struggle because see above — necessary. You can cheat voters but you can’t cheat evolution. Struggle is, after all, part of adaptation and evolution’s all about adaptation. Remove the more traditional forms of struggle and people, as we’ve seen, will come up with all new and exciting ones.

Ironically, these new and exciting forms of struggle lead to the return of those more traditional forms, such as affording electricity and water bills, and reducing your food intake to be able to afford food for longer, and this is because the universe, unlike most politicians, loves irony.

Just think about how glorious it all has been. Europe revelled in wealth and comfort for close to half a century, which led to the rise in environmentalism and the subsequent perversion of environmentalism that is the so-called climate movement, which quite openly aims to destroy the wealth and comfort, and is succeeding on many fronts. That destruction leads to struggle that, while not as brutal as an actual war, tends to bring people to their senses so they stop taking everything for granted, and isn’t nature absolutely wonderful in how it always finds a way to restore balance and cut us all down to size?

The pressing question now is whether the denizens of the political world will learn the lesson that nature has just taught us all or whether they would keep pushing for the more brutal scenario. After all, there’s nothing like an actual war to divert attention from all their spectacularly disastrous policies while uniting the populus against a convenient external enemy.

It’s just too bad that the populus seems to be uniting against the internal enemy that are these denizens. This is quite unfortunate for them but as I used to tell my daughter when she was little, there are always two ways to learn a lesson, the easy way and the hard way. Much like toddlers, our political denizens consistently tend to go for the hard way.

