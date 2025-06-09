It’s funny how things turn out in life while you plan for them to turn out a different way. Take this blog, for example. It was supposed to be a venting space for energy policy frustration and it has, indeed, been this for a while now. And yet, for the second time in two weeks I have good news. At this rate, by 2030 I’ll be forced to retire as ranter and dedicate all my time to turnips, spinach, and the cat.

Last week, the good news was about the first tentative steps back from transition ambitions in Europe. This week, we’re visiting with U.S. Corporateland, where some companies have chosen to disgrace themselves by quietly removing references to climate change and the energy transition.

The Wall Street Journal, this warrior of justice and net-zeroism, sounded the alarm in an article saying that there was “a wave of companies across industries tweaking—sometimes overhauling—what they say about their sustainability and climate efforts in proxy statements.” If you shuddered at these words, I can’t blame you. It’s bone-chilling.

The WSJ then proceeded to nitpick exactly what these offending companies were doing, such as “Last year, Kroger also said that holding its meeting virtually “reduces our costs and in a small way the carbon footprint of our activities.” That reference to a lower footprint didn’t appear on this year’s meeting, also held online.” I think we can all agree this is a shocking revelation.

Or this: “The same goes for American Eagle Outfitters, which in its 2024 proxy statement said it “continues to work to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods, services and capital goods.” There is no mention of emissions in the 2025 report it released in mid-May.” No. Mention. Of. Emissions. The audacity.

After such naming and shaming, the management teams of these companies have probably already emigrated to faraway places. But there are more. It may well be a trend. Lets take a random stroll in the forest of proxy statements and see who’s gone rogue. Some of the names might surprise you.