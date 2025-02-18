It’s invariably a pleasure to watch just how far the climate propaganda brigade would go in its efforts to convince the world everything happening in it is a result of climate change before they realise they’re really getting ridiculous. This week, they went a step closer to utter ludicrousness by informing us that Europe’s wind droughts are caused by climate change.

I know, by this point it’s really hard to be surprised by anything that comes out of the transition camp but I maintain that they could’ve been a little bit more subtle about it. I mean, obviously the publication of such a “study” was only a matter of time and not a lot of time, at that, but throw in another reason for decency’s sake, perhaps? But no, that’s not what happened.

Per Bloomberg: “Global warming is driving down wind speeds during European summers, putting additional stress on the region’s energy systems as soaring temperatures boost cooling demand, new research shows.”

“The decline in wind speeds, which is also occurring in other northern mid-latitude regions such as North America, is projected to be less than 5% over the period from 2021 to 2050. But even small drops translate into major swings in wind power generation, according to Zhang” [the lead author].

It’s interesting they singled out summer “stilling” when Europe is suffering a wind drought right now but I’m sure the relevant research will start making the media rounds in the not too distant future.

Even more interesting and highly entertaining is the fact that there is not enough wind data to be put into future energy production models, per one “wind and tidal power researcher at the University of Oxford.” Well, I can help here and so can actual meteorologists. Wind tends to die down during the seasons with the extreme temperatures — not always, of course, but often enough to have been noticed as a stable trend. Empirically.

It has — and I realise I am about to say something I’ll probably regret — always been like this. But now that seasons have ceased to exist in favour of “extreme weather” it actually makes perfect sense that something as normal as low wind during winter and summer would be blamed on climate change.

Expect the angry red maps to start appearing earlier and earlier as more normal temperatures start getting called extreme until we lose all sense of what normal temperature is anywhere.

