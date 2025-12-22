“Rising temperatures are fueling increasingly unpredictable global weather patterns, which in turn risk upending assumptions on power generation and profitability for giant wind farms and solar arrays.” And these “ increasingly unpredictable global weather patterns” are reducing wind and solar power output.

According to Fros: What if — just hear me out — what if it’s the thousands of turbines and panels that are changing weather patterns? Not global, but local? it’s not like it hasn’t been studied and empirically proven.