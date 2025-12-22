Climate change is hurting the transition
“Rising temperatures are fueling increasingly unpredictable global weather patterns, which in turn risk upending assumptions on power generation and profitability for giant wind farms and solar arrays.” And these “ increasingly unpredictable global weather patterns” are reducing wind and solar power output.
According to Fros: What if — just hear me out — what if it’s the thousands of turbines and panels that are changing weather patterns? Not global, but local? it’s not like it hasn’t been studied and empirically proven.