Note: I have a lot of respect for Secretary Chris Wright. I have none for the IEA. Just so we’re clear.

I will be brief. For six years, the International Energy Agency based its energy forecasts on climate change panic, aspirations, desires, and the ambitions of people who thought they’d make good money from a new energy system. Then Trump returned to the White House and got himself an actual energy industry veteran as energy secretary.

That energy industry veteran did not mince words and promptly told the IEA to stop with the nonsense and return to fact-based reports. The IEA suddenly remembered it is paid by its member countries and its biggest benefactor — its “Daddy” to quote NATO’s Mark Rutte who is not a carrot at all — is the very same country that Chris Wright is energy secretary of. Which is how we come to this day in history and the IEA’s latest World Energy Outlook.