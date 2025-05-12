“Government policies will shut all petrochemicals in Europe. All our major competitors are planning for withdrawal from Europe as government has failed to act time after time.”

The stark warning comes from a letter, penned by the CEO of British energy and chemicals company Ineos, one of the few remaining masochistic players in the UK section of the North Sea. The letter is from late February and things have not got better since then — for the UK or Europe. In fact, they have got worse. An exodus is underway.