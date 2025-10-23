The EU just approved its latest sanction package against Russia, including a ban on LNG imports from 2027. Some pressed for an earlier deadline, including U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, who said last month the EU could stop buying Russian LNG next year and replace it with U.S. LNG. But it can’t. The problem is, the EU is trying to sabotage U.S. LNG deliveries, too, along with Qatari imports. If losing was a competitive sport, the EU would lose because of trying too hard.

Last year, Brussels passed a thing called the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive. The bra-size directive as I like to call it, threatened importers into the EU with fines of up to 5% of their global annual turnover unless they protected human rights and tracked and reduced emissions along their supply chains.

In December, Qatar said it would stop selling LNG to the EU unless they give up the CSDDD. The EU said it would tweak it. Qatar said that won’t do and repeated its warning in May. Then again in August. The EU said it would exclude small and medium companies from the CSDDD — which would do a fat lot of good to LNG monsters such as QatarEnergy, Exxon, and all the rest of them, except, amusingly, Venture Global.

This week, Qatar joined forces with the U.S. and Chris Wright and Saad al-Kaabi wrote a joint letter to the EU to once again warn that unless the CSDDD goes, U.S. and Qatari LNG would go. The response? “The European Parliament agreed on Wednesday to consider further changes to the EU’s corporate sustainability rules.”

A few hours later, we get this: “European Union countries’ leaders will debate how to align ambitious climate goals with improving their companies’ competitiveness on Thursday, seeking to unlock a deal on a new 2040 emissions target despite growing pushback on green measures from some member states.” Add the U.S. and Qatar to these member states, while you’re at it.

The dilemma must be constipatory for the ideologues of the EU’s transition strategy. Yet the choice is pretty simple: kill the CSDDD or die, since that ban on Russian LNG is not about to see a reversal. I mean, the EU leaders are nothing if not principal, moral, and not at all hypocritical. The EU crowd would rather kill their economies than reverse a ban on evil gas. Now the question is whether they’d rather kill their economies than drop the bra-size directive.

Something tells me that would be a no. Alas, this won’t do anything about the EU industries’ competitiveness. LNG, after all, is rather expensive, especially for those who go out of their way to make it even more expensive by signing binding commodity servitude contracts with the biggest supplier—which they will inevitably breach because the terms are unrealistic.

Share