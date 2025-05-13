Global investment in the energy transition exceeded $2 trillion last year, we learned in January this year. Four months later, we learned that the European Union alone will need another $2.6 trillion in grid investment by 2050. The joke could’ve ended here but of course it didn’t. Because we’ll have to spend some money on cybersecurity as well, and when I say “some” I mean “a lot”, as usual.

“Spain is demanding information from small electricity generators on their cyber defences as investigators probing last month’s blackout seek to determine whether they were a weak link exploited by bad actors to bring down the country’s power grid,” the FT wrote today, citing an unnamed (of course) source as saying that some government officials had concerns “about the robustness of cyber defences at small and medium-sized power facilities, notably the solar and wind farms that have proliferated as Spain became a global renewables leader.”

For those who have extra time on their hands, here’s a Substack I wrote last August on the topic of cybersecurity in the context of a windosolar-heavy grid. For the rest, suffice to say a windosolar-heavy grid is a cybersecurity nightmare because of the many potential points of entry for cybercriminals. And there is no way these potential points of entry can be secured in any sustainable way. Which doesn’t mean governments won’t try, whatever the cost.

In fact, they’ll do us all one better, making sure there are many more of these potential entry points on our grid. After all, nothing says security louder than vulnerability and I realise my Substacks begin to read like something out of “Through the Looking-Glass” because we are through the looking-glass for real. Also, the billions that this security-through-vulnerability will cost won’t be coming out of the politicians’ pocketa. So that’s all right.