Remember carbon credits? A hype comparable to green hydrogen and just as useful, which crashed when investigations showed that there was little to no substance to that hype—and that in some cases carbon credits actually increased emissions of that dreaded CO2 that’s brought snow to my garden in April and made me angry as a wasp. But just because the hype died it does not mean carbon credits died, too. They didn’t. They’re actually making something of a comeback — at the expense of the people with the nature.

Environmentalists are against carbon credits because they are a sort of indulgence replacing actual emission-cutting. A growing number of businesses are also turning their backs on that so-called tool for emission reduction, put off by those investigations that revealed credits don’t necessarily protect the ecosystems they were issued to protect and do not neutralise the amount of CO2 emissions they were being advertised as neutralising.

Certain businesses, however, are still very much on board with carbon credits. Because they can save them a lot of money if done right. “Done right”, presumably, means taking care to make sure the credits you buy are indeed tied to, say, a tropical forest in Cameroon and this forest is indeed being left alone by everyone except the carbon credit watch that makes sure it stays that way.

Two short weeks ago, Amazon announced “a carbon credit service” for select businesses that are serious about their emissions across scopes. And when I say select, I mean really select. It seems Amazon will check the credentials of prospective carbon credit buyers more thoroughly than the credentials of sellers, of which there is no mention at all. But there are six mentions of the word science across the news release so that’s all right.

Still, Amazon will probably do its best to ensure the ecosystems selected for these credits are checked and verified, and everything else. The reputation of the so-called voluntary carbon credit market is severely damaged and that market needs some serious treatment to become profitable again. There’s just one problem: it’s not just environmentalists that are not happy about it. Some people in Africa also have a problem with the whole carbon credit idea — because it’s taking away land from them.