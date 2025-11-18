Conformism is one of the pillars on which a totalitarian society stands. The state enforces it with any means available to it, from propaganda to repression, or, best of all, both, as we have all had the dubious pleasure of witnessing in the past five years. Many of us here would instinctively see conformism as something negative and that’s because of the respective connotation in the historical context of totalitarian societies. In truth, we all want to conform. It’s evolutionary. We’re always part of a tribe.

This is where the problem with conformism lies: we don’t all want to be part of the same tribe —yet there are mighty forces at work trying to convince us we must all want to be part of certain tribes — megatribes, if you will. Alas, these mighty forces seem prone to underestimation of some things and overestimation of others, and you can see I’ve dropped the pompous style because it’s a bit too conformist for me.

I’m afraid I’ll have to start today’s diatribe with mentioning the abbreviation AI. I know AI is all over the news and I know a lot of us are starting to get fed up with it and the magical transformation of hundreds of previous regularly people into AI experts — and, apparently, artists — overnight. But did you know that OpenAI was losing money at a rate not seen by even the first shale drillers? I didn’t. I honestly thought the company, being this AI pioneer and all that, was making some sort of money.

Not only is OpenAI not making money and losing billions but it is committing more billions to future potential profits as we speak. Apparently, that’s business as usual in the tech industry — until it isn’t because someone underestimated people’s tendency to want to belong to a megatribe, also known as conformism, just like it happened with green investment. I would respectfully suggest buckling up. What comes this way may be quite wicked indeed.