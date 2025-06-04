"But at what cost?"
“But at what cost?” has become a joke that social media users like to share whenever there’s mainstream media coverage news about China. China’s economy is growing? But at what cost, the media ask. Consumer spending is up and prices are down? But at what cost? It’s hilarious. Now, China has restricted rare earth exports in response to Trump’s tariffs by means of introducing a licensing requirement for buyers that takes ages and tonnes of paper to comply with, apparently. Cue a massive freakout.
Carmakers seem to be the loudest. They are warning that production could stop in a matter of weeks. Because “Without reliable access to these elements and magnets, automotive suppliers will be unable to produce critical automotive components, including automatic transmissions, throttle bodies, alternators, various motors, sensors, seat belts, speakers, lights, motors, power steering, and cameras,” per a U.S. industry association.
How long before the first “But at what cost?” headline tries to convince us that China will regret its decision to retaliate against the U.S. tariff push, you think? Because it probably won’t be long — and that will end another chance for certain people in certain positions to learn certain lessons. Such as, I don’t know, maybe don’t happily outsource the supply of critical raw materials for decades and then suddenly realise you’ve become dependent on a country that doesn’t want to play the world game by your rules?
China controls over 90% of global rare earth processing capacity. Ninety per cent. Which is almost all global rare earth processing capacity, however you try to look at it. I’m tempted to ask “But at what cost?” here but I believe even The Economist would find this question in this context rather ridiculous.
China has been building supply chains for decades while the so-called collective West enjoyed cheaply produced Chinese goods and mocked their quality — while said quality kept getting better and better, so now it’s European carmakers that need the Chinese to learn how to make good EVs and I won’t even mention things like solar panels or wind turbines — even wind turbines. Talk about irony.
So, what happens now? Well, China could relax its newly minted licence requirements for rare earth buyers but I doubt anyone is crazy enough to assume they’ll do it for free. Trump will probably have to cut those tariffs — and everyone else in government in the “collective West” might just learn a lesson.
That lesson is that yes, you can build new supply chains for your critical industries from scratch but that takes actual action and not just a lot of talk and threats to the current Supply Chain Master of the “Do what I say or else!” variety which cannot work for reasons having to do with the fact that it’s the Supply Chain Master that’s in control of your critical industries and not the other way round. On a side note to carmakers, maybe resurrect the proud tradition of keeping inventory? Yes, it costs money, yes, it could be inconvenient but you never know.
Seems like the green movement isn't as short-sighted or uninformed as we all thought.
They must know their energy transition would get us nowhere and already are working on driving the developed world back to the dark ages - and they're using their cargo bikes of course so it's not killing the climate.
Here's what I think is their line of thinking: "kids..." - everyone's a kid in their view since they're the only enlightened ones.
"Kids, you just need to learn to live without modern amenities again to suffocate the threat of being cut off from any input delivery. Who needs OLEDS when they can have a stick and thread to play with the squirrels, kids? Kids? Oh, they're off on their tablets. Just you wait until power goes out today at a random time in the evening!"
(Kids tell green mommy about their physics class of today)
"What? Your physics teacher told you we'll be out of "Neodymium", he says?"
Sounds funky. You sure you didn't make that up? OK, Wait, let me look that up on Wikipedia or ask ChatGPT about it...
(Ten minutes to hours later, depending on how good they are with "technology" and "reading")
Yeah, OK, hmm, seems we're in a bind, kids, if China cuts off the Neodymium mommy can't get a new EV ChatGPT told me. And you know mommy believes all she hears from ChatGPT, even that your daddy is just on a business trip doing business abroad and not on a vacation with his second family.
(Kids ask what a "second family" is)
I can't talk about that, kids - but you know what, I am all for the United States buying Greenland.
Kids, there's supposed to be tons of the stuff there according to ChatGPT - you just need to get it out of that lump of ice-coated rock! Isn't that fun, don't you want to be a Neodymium-miner? You'll even get to drive kick-ass machinery to bore down to the earth to get it out!
I hear MINT is not "in" anymore anyway with AI taking white collar work... back to the mines it is for us!
During the time needed to kickstart US Rare Earth element refining, we could find a readily available source in many of the wind turbines, which are too small and stand idle or produce power economically only with massive subsidies. This intermittent power is dangerous to the grid, as Spain and Portugal have proven recently, because there is no electrical inertia from the electronic DC to AC converters. therefore, taking down these small as well as large wind turbines would provide many tons of magnet material, already refined. Wind turbines are “harvesting“ a large quantity of American eagles and golden eagles estimated to be at about the replacement level right now, so that further build out of wind turbines would cause these populations great harm.
In terms of electric motors, the reluctance motor requires no rare earth elements and Tesla already is using a combined reluctance and brushless DC motor hybrid in their cars. Going to pure reluctance would totally get rid of the need for rare earth elements in these motors The reluctance motor has no theoretical upper RPM limit, but tends to be lower torque at the same weight compared to brushless DC motors.
The US has rare earth ores scattered all over the country, also found in coal tailings. The problem is that we ship our partly concentrated ore material to China for further refining because they were doing it cheaply and we didn’t want the pollution. We will have to bite this bullet and build cleaner refining factories than China uses but it is essential that we start this now, with sourcing of needed rare earth elements in the interim from elsewhere, including wind turbines.