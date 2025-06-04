Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

Monty Carlo
19h

Seems like the green movement isn't as short-sighted or uninformed as we all thought.

They must know their energy transition would get us nowhere and already are working on driving the developed world back to the dark ages - and they're using their cargo bikes of course so it's not killing the climate.

Here's what I think is their line of thinking: "kids..." - everyone's a kid in their view since they're the only enlightened ones.

"Kids, you just need to learn to live without modern amenities again to suffocate the threat of being cut off from any input delivery. Who needs OLEDS when they can have a stick and thread to play with the squirrels, kids? Kids? Oh, they're off on their tablets. Just you wait until power goes out today at a random time in the evening!"

(Kids tell green mommy about their physics class of today)

"What? Your physics teacher told you we'll be out of "Neodymium", he says?"

Sounds funky. You sure you didn't make that up? OK, Wait, let me look that up on Wikipedia or ask ChatGPT about it...

(Ten minutes to hours later, depending on how good they are with "technology" and "reading")

Yeah, OK, hmm, seems we're in a bind, kids, if China cuts off the Neodymium mommy can't get a new EV ChatGPT told me. And you know mommy believes all she hears from ChatGPT, even that your daddy is just on a business trip doing business abroad and not on a vacation with his second family.

(Kids ask what a "second family" is)

I can't talk about that, kids - but you know what, I am all for the United States buying Greenland.

Kids, there's supposed to be tons of the stuff there according to ChatGPT - you just need to get it out of that lump of ice-coated rock! Isn't that fun, don't you want to be a Neodymium-miner? You'll even get to drive kick-ass machinery to bore down to the earth to get it out!

I hear MINT is not "in" anymore anyway with AI taking white collar work... back to the mines it is for us!

James Foerster, MD
4h

During the time needed to kickstart US Rare Earth element refining, we could find a readily available source in many of the wind turbines, which are too small and stand idle or produce power economically only with massive subsidies. This intermittent power is dangerous to the grid, as Spain and Portugal have proven recently, because there is no electrical inertia from the electronic DC to AC converters. therefore, taking down these small as well as large wind turbines would provide many tons of magnet material, already refined. Wind turbines are “harvesting“ a large quantity of American eagles and golden eagles estimated to be at about the replacement level right now, so that further build out of wind turbines would cause these populations great harm.

In terms of electric motors, the reluctance motor requires no rare earth elements and Tesla already is using a combined reluctance and brushless DC motor hybrid in their cars. Going to pure reluctance would totally get rid of the need for rare earth elements in these motors The reluctance motor has no theoretical upper RPM limit, but tends to be lower torque at the same weight compared to brushless DC motors.

The US has rare earth ores scattered all over the country, also found in coal tailings. The problem is that we ship our partly concentrated ore material to China for further refining because they were doing it cheaply and we didn’t want the pollution. We will have to bite this bullet and build cleaner refining factories than China uses but it is essential that we start this now, with sourcing of needed rare earth elements in the interim from elsewhere, including wind turbines.

