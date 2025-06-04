“But at what cost?” has become a joke that social media users like to share whenever there’s mainstream media coverage news about China. China’s economy is growing? But at what cost, the media ask. Consumer spending is up and prices are down? But at what cost? It’s hilarious. Now, China has restricted rare earth exports in response to Trump’s tariffs by means of introducing a licensing requirement for buyers that takes ages and tonnes of paper to comply with, apparently. Cue a massive freakout.

Carmakers seem to be the loudest. They are warning that production could stop in a matter of weeks. Because “Without reliable access to these elements and magnets, automotive suppliers will be unable to produce critical automotive components, including automatic transmissions, throttle bodies, alternators, various motors, sensors, seat belts, speakers, lights, motors, power steering, and cameras,” per a U.S. industry association.

How long before the first “But at what cost?” headline tries to convince us that China will regret its decision to retaliate against the U.S. tariff push, you think? Because it probably won’t be long — and that will end another chance for certain people in certain positions to learn certain lessons. Such as, I don’t know, maybe don’t happily outsource the supply of critical raw materials for decades and then suddenly realise you’ve become dependent on a country that doesn’t want to play the world game by your rules?

China controls over 90% of global rare earth processing capacity. Ninety per cent. Which is almost all global rare earth processing capacity, however you try to look at it. I’m tempted to ask “But at what cost?” here but I believe even The Economist would find this question in this context rather ridiculous.

China has been building supply chains for decades while the so-called collective West enjoyed cheaply produced Chinese goods and mocked their quality — while said quality kept getting better and better, so now it’s European carmakers that need the Chinese to learn how to make good EVs and I won’t even mention things like solar panels or wind turbines — even wind turbines. Talk about irony.

So, what happens now? Well, China could relax its newly minted licence requirements for rare earth buyers but I doubt anyone is crazy enough to assume they’ll do it for free. Trump will probably have to cut those tariffs — and everyone else in government in the “collective West” might just learn a lesson.

That lesson is that yes, you can build new supply chains for your critical industries from scratch but that takes actual action and not just a lot of talk and threats to the current Supply Chain Master of the “Do what I say or else!” variety which cannot work for reasons having to do with the fact that it’s the Supply Chain Master that’s in control of your critical industries and not the other way round. On a side note to carmakers, maybe resurrect the proud tradition of keeping inventory? Yes, it costs money, yes, it could be inconvenient but you never know.

