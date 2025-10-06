Artificial intelligence is revolutionising weather forecasting. AI makes forecasts more accurate because it’s faster and better than people at processing vast amounts of data to detect trends it then turns into predictions for the weather, especially in the immediate future. This is the gist of not one, not two, but three news stories that all came out last Friday.

The one in Eos, a science magazine of the American Geophysical Union, espouses the benefits of machine learning for something called nowcasting, or predicting the weather in the next few minutes and hours, which is apparently very important in order to reduce damage and casualties from extreme weather, which is a lot more unpredictable than non-extreme weather, apparently.

The one in Fortune talks about how weather forecasting has become more difficult because of climate change but AI can help because it “is particularly good at two tasks vital to forecasting: handling big datasets and recognizing patterns within them.” Again, the focus is on immediate weather prediction, plus short-term forecasts of between three and five days.

The third story, courtesy of the World Meteorological Organization, talked about how “Artificial intelligence has the potential to improve the accuracy of nowcasting – forecasts from minutes to hours ahead – thus helping to reduce casualties and losses from extreme weather.” The messaging is totally coincidental.

It is, however, a fourth story that caught my attention and held it tightly. This is the story: AI Drives Weather Data Demand Surge for Europe’s Top Forecaster. And this is the lead, which I will never, ever write as lede: “Europe’s biggest weather forecaster is reporting record demand for its data, as energy traders, insurers, shipping lines and tech companies rush to improve the accuracy of their AI models.” Key words: energy and traders. Key message: someone’s cashing in on Europe’s growing energy poverty.