The European Union is considering secondary sanctions on China and India for buying Russian oil and gas. It will soon also have to consider hastening its suspension of Russian energy imports. Because the U.S. says so and because unless the EU does that, the U.S. may not be willing to commit to its own additional sanction pressure on Russia.

These are the latest developments in Europe’s energy saga and what they suggest is that the wheels of Europe’s self-destruction are spinning faster now. Which is a good thing. When a patient presents with an abscess, the sooner this abscess is treated, the better the outlook for the patient, even if the treatment involves some pain and suffering — and the collective European patient is definitely in for some pain and suffering, maybe even death. The U.S. would do well to pay close attention to avoid getting hurt as well. After all, the treatment is like Russian roulette, only with a full barrel. Let’s call it a Brussels roulette.