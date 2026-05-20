Over the past two weeks, Microsoft forced me to accept unwanted updates twice. Delaying the updates was not an option and, the second time, shutdown without accepting the updates was not an option, either. To say that this annoyed me is to say that honey badgers are a bit feisty.

The reason I’m venting about my Big Tech trouble is to set the stage for an openly biased take on the latest developments in AI. I can list dozens the arguments for my resentment of Big Tech but it would take too long and be boring, so instead let’s see what’s been happening in the AI space lately. Hint: it’s great and we apparently have to thank Gen Z for it.