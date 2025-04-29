Irina Slav on energy

Monty Carlo
19h

The heroes of these happenings on the Iberian peninsula to me are the responsible engineers who - somehow, magically - managed to get a black start going in under a day with whatever baseload blackstart capacity they have had at their disposal. Imagine them not being able to do it in other "green energy"-transitioned but way more densely populated countries... oh, like Germany for example. Imagine if teenagers don't have WiFi to check the latest tiktok trends. O M capital G.

The claimants of "atmospheric anomalies" can only hope that people remain dumb/hypermorally pumped enough not to look up the term anywhere. It seemingly did not exist according to google search trends before it was somehow ... creatively brought into existence... as an "explanation" to yesterdays' power outage.

Ian Braithwaite
19h

Thank you Irina,

My reaction to the "rare atmospheric phenomenon" was total disbelief. I've reduced this to significant disbelief due to reading this: https://theconversation.com/did-induced-atmospheric-vibration-cause-blackouts-in-europe-an-electrical-engineer-explains-the-phenomenon-255497

No doubt there's much of interest to emerge. Did the grid require a "black start" - a term recently new to me?

On a point of detail, there's no such thing as noon in Iberia - if it's noon in Spain it's 11am in Portugal. The two nations have lived in relatively peaceful harmony for some hundreds of years: I did once hear in a broadcast "We Portuguese live with our backs to Spain". Perhaps this has helped.

I sent the following quote to friends under the subject "Recognising genius when one comes across it", from Politico Europe: "Freak disappearance of electricity triggered power cut, says Spain PM Sánchez". "How do such imbeciles get elected to high office?" I mused with my wife. Came the response: "Because there are enough imbeciles to elect them".

