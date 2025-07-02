Europe is once again pricing Asia out of the spot LNG market because it’s storage refill season and those levels need to reach 90% by December at the very latest. They’re calling it flexibility.

Yet storage is less full now than it was this time last year, meaning purchases will continue strong — and so will prices. But LNG is not the only thing Europe, by which I mean the European Union, is spending on. It’s also spending on cutting CO2 emissions by 90% from 1990 levels by 2040 and, of course, on rearmament. Money’s getting tight and it will get even tighter when governments start paying support to businesses struggling under the weight of electricity prices — pushed higher, not least, because of more expensive LNG. But not to worry. They want to tap trillions in personal savings to pay all these bills. What could go wrong?