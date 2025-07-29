Things are not going well on the green hydrogen front. BP just dropped a massive project in Australia with a price tag of $36 billion. Fortescue, whose boss Andrew Forrest is a huge green hydrogen fan, also dropped not one but two hydrogen projects. It dropped them so hard, it has removed the pages for these projects from its corporate website. Meanwhile, Eni is doubling down on wind, solar, EVs, and biofuels. Kind of.