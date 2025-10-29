“The ice has broken, ladies and gentlemen of the jury, the ice has broken!” conman extraordinaire Ostap Bender exclaims in “The 12 Chairs” upon a potential breakthrough in his plot to snatch a treasure hidden in the title furniture. Meanwhile in real life, the ice seems to be breaking on the climate alarmism story, courtesy of none other than Bill Gates. Amazingly, Bill Gates is not afraid to admit he was wrong.

Okay, I was joking. He hasn’t admitted anything of the sort. But he has spoken against the very same alarmism he has been funding and fuelling verbally for years and years and years, pretending he didn’t and certain everyone will instantly forget about said funding and fuelling. The the fact that Gates is calling for calm and focusing on more immediate problems is telling (although his motives may not be the purest ever.). Too bad most of his comrades in transition would rather be pronounced dead on the loo than admit they were wrong about the whole thing. Comically, some would refuse to admit they were wrong while admitting they were wrong.

Bloomberg, ladies and gentlemen of the jury: Europe’s Solar Boom Is Pushing Power Grids to The Limit. “The question now for Europe is whether it can revamp its grid fast enough to prevent another dramatic blackout. A chaotic shift would play into the hands of political factions across the world who claim that net zero will cripple businesses and make energy more expensive.”

The “claims” are clearly accurate, as detailed by Bloomberg itself, as it wrote that “surges in voltage are happening more often in Europe with the rapid addition of renewable power generation. In 2024 there were a record 8,645 instances when voltage rose above allowed European limits. That’s more than a 2,000% increase from 2015, when there were 34 alerts, according to data published by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity, known as Entso-e. That’s like getting an alert almost every hour, up from fewer than three times a month a decade ago.”

So, how do we solve the problem? Obviously not by suspending new solar additions because that would be insane and irrational. No, we do it by changing the grid, which shows just how destructive this aversion to being proven wrong could be and how destructive it will be. Pronounced dead on the loo it is.