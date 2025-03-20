A battle is unfolding and we must all pick a side, more specifically, financial institutions must pick a side. No, this is not about geopolitics. It’s about climate change, transition finance, and certain entities dealing in money-making coming back to their senses, causing much frustration among the soundly comatose.

Days after it covered that UK hedge fund manager who declared net zero dead for now, Bloomberg again detailed a growing divide between hedge funds with energy exposure as they struggle to navigate what Bloomberg appears to see as a complicated environment. The complication: net zero and the transition are no longer a must for every single company. On the contrary, companies are walking back their climate pledges as I type this. Apparently, this constitutes a complication. To me, it looks more like a reality check. And because not everyone likes reality checks, here they go with the threats again.

Per Bloomberg, “A number of pension funds in northern Europe are currently reviewing whether to pull their American mandates amid concerns that asset managers in the US have turned their backs on climate risk.” Which is where we move into the stratosphere of unintentionally hilarious — and quite likely money-losing.