“All States should immediately start inclusive processes to co-develop defossilization plans and measures, with the informed and meaningful participation of workers and unions, representatives of human rights holders most affected by climate change, Indigenous Peoples, people of African descent, peasants, women, children and youth and representatives of States that depend on fossil fuel exported by the country concerned.”

The above gem of a quote, which I believe my American friends would call a doozy, came to me courtesy of a reader who graciously shared a Substack by the Climate Sceptic calling out the author of the above and like-minded individuals on their efforts to censor everything and everyone who dares challenge The Established Narrative.

I’m not about to compete with the Climate Sceptic, of course, but I do have things to say about the report, from which the above quote comes. It is titled The imperative of defossilizing our economies; Report of the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change, Elisa Morgera

Now, before we plunge right into this sewage, a quote from the Wikipedia page on Elisa Morgera because it’s quite relevant. “Morgera was born in Trieste and she graduated from her local university in law. She was unsure of her future career until she discovered environmental law while studying in Belgium as part of her first degree. This was a revelation as she thought she had chosen to ignore the environment to study law. She decided to move to environmental law and she obtained her master's degree in that subject at University College London before working for the United Nations.” Discovery. Revelations. They somehow missed epiphany.

Anyway. The paper authored by Ms Morgera with the revelation proposes banning any and all hydrocarbon production and trade, notably including “Fracking, oil sands and gas flaring”, as if there could be gas flaring without oil and gas production but I guess she just wanted to make sure she’s covered everything.

In her report, Morgera also recommends that “Phaseout action should be undertaken immediately at all levels, including supporting bottom-up and subnational initiatives premised on cooperation between producer regions and urban consumer centres, with a view to exploring transformative approaches, reclaiming space for self-determination, and mutual learning across levels and knowledge systems.” Right. Okay. Here we go.