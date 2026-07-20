Welcome back to our regularly scheduled rantmockery, after a week well spent, with zero deliberate news consumption and in-depth research into the significance of the letter K (mind-blowing). This is the first year I kept to my promise to stay away from news for a week and it says a lot about the things that have been happening around the world. But let’s not dwell on those. I’m in a generous mood after Spain made me the best birthday present yesterday, so I’ll be talking about education.

Back in middle school, we had classes on things like sеwing, woodworking, metalworking, sandwich-making and, notably, electricity basics. On a memorable day, we were first instructed and then shown how to make an electric circuit and close it, lighting a tiny little bulb. The whole class completed the task successfully, with one exception. Me.

The experience was so traumatic (no, nobody laughed at me, I was just embarrassed) that I put electricity on my black list, right there with the mass-velocity-density formulas that earned me my first ever F grade and tried to forget about it, until a few years ago when I was forced to reconnect with the wretched thing and learn a little bit about how it worked so I could rant about it.

All of you here have been a great help (So. Many. Engineers. It is an honour.), and I am deeply grateful because you have given me the opportunity to say with confidence that the upper crust at the European Commission needs to go back to school. Now. Before they have the chance to force their deep lack of electrical and general energy understanding on a few hundred million people. I suggest the sixth grade, just to be sure. I also suggest caution with the hot drinks.