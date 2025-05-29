For a while now I’ve been meaning to dedicate a post to Australia’s transition endeavours but I couldn’t decide where to start. And then a story fell into my lap.

NSW pitches first “urban” renewable zone based around rooftop PV, batteries and EVs, the headline from a green outlet said, and it immediately grabbed my attention because of its second part. The story was carried by a lot of media, suggesting it was important. Indeed, it is. Just not in the way most would expect.

The idea: turning an urban area in New South Wales by the name of Illawarra, into a so-called renewable energy zone, meaning a zone powered exclusively (eventually) by wind, solar, and batteries. But that’s not the interesting point. The interesting point is the focus on rooftop solar and EVs. Instead of building massive solar installations on innocent land, the architects of the idea thought, let’s have everyone with a rooftop solar system help power the grid, also throwing in their EVs, presumably while not in use. Whatever could go wrong?

The short answer is everything, of course, and this answer, while not spelled out, is being highlighted by the very general terms, in which official figures are discussing the idea.

Here’s one quote from New South Wales’ energy minister, for instance: “It's not about big generation and transmission. It's about how we support the infrastructure that's already here, how we prepare for green manufacturing, and how we make the most of the solar and storage potential across homes, businesses and communities.”

And here’s another, from some other minister: “The Illawarra already hosts major energy, port and transport infrastructure, we have skilled workers ready to go, and strong demand for projects which capitalise on the region’s ability to innovate.”

Ready to go where, one wonders, if you’re going to use the existing solar systems. Build more batteries, probably. The generalised statements, however, suggest that no one involved in the idea wants to spell out the details, which appear to come down to people sharing the electricity they generate from their rooftop solar systems, the electricity stored in their batteries, and in their EVs with other people in the region, nay, the whole state.

Let’s try to imagine how this would translate from theory to practice. The majority of people in any community tend to use the most energy at around the same time — mornings, for instance, and evenings. The population in Illawarra is a bit over 400,000 people. So, most of these people need the most energy in the mornings and the evenings— just how much solar energy would those with rooftop solar have to spare for their neighbours without rooftop solar do you think?

Then there are the batteries. Once the sun sets, the proud and green Illawarrans will start sharing whatever power’s left from the day and all the sharing during the daylight hours, with their solar-free neighbours. It’s not just for the neighbours, either. It’s for businesses as well. Did anyone say “What about EVs?” I leave that to your imagination. It seems that when it comes to transition insanity Australia can get right up there with the craziest of them all. And we thought Europe’s “demand response” ideas were insane.

