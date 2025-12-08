Witnessing a hype story from start to finish is almost always exciting. The greater the hype, the greater the entertainment. The AI hype started sort of quietly, quickly became loud, to the point of drowning out everything else including the Trump Trade Wars, in a matter of months and is now moving on to the next stage, for which I’d like to offer the image of a balloon with a microscopic hole in it.

Or let’s take a shale oil well. Shale oil wells are much faster than conventional wells to put into production. Because of that, however, they are also faster to drain. It’s a similar picture with the AI hype. A few months ago, AI was all over the place, it was going to usher in a new era/steal millions of jobs and all our electricity, change the world, and so on and so forth, like the classic hype that it is.

Now, the first cracks are starting to show. Some of these are in unexpected places such as education and art, and others in places where cracks should have been expected, such as supply chains and that all-time favourite, electricity costs. A recent massive outage at a very important data centre didn’t help matters.