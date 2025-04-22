Evidence that human stupidity is endless abounds these days. What’s impressive, however, is that just when you think we’ve reached peak stupid, someone sees it as a challenge and takes that challenge up. The latest: the Dubai chocolate craze that has caused a global pistachio shortage.

Chocolate is a good thing. Chocolate with pistachio filling is also a good thing. Ditto kadayif, the Ottoman-era pastry soaked in sugar syrup that is to date a traditional dessert across the Middle East. Now, put these three together for something that, to me, is admittedly revolting and watch the next craze seekers pile on to pay ridiculous money for a bar.

Apparently, it all started with a TikTok video that, as TikTok videos tend to do, I gather, went viral. Said viral development began in December 2023. Since then, it has fuelled a triple increase in the price of pistachios because the market was unprepared for the surge in demand. Interestingly, this is happening while cocoa prices remain elevated because of the supply tightness.

Even more interestingly, demand for luxury chocolate in general is on the rise. According to the industry itself, since the cocoa price surge has prompted higher prices for all chocolate products, a lot of people are choosing to pay more for high-quality chocolate. This does make sense, to be fair. What does not is the evolution of that Dubai chocolate abomination into a status symbol. Yet the development is telling — it tells of our apparently endless capacity for jumping on any bandwagon as long as it looks fancy, which is exactly what so many have done with alternative energy. The people we called “label victims” back in the 90s are still here and label-victiming even harder.

One final interesting observation. That TikTok video may have gone viral more than a year ago but it’s only now that headlines about the abomination begin to fill the news stream. I find it interesting how this flood emerged around the same time that certain revelations began to surface on social media about a much greater abomination from Dubai, delicately and tastefully dubbed “porta potty parties.” I’m sure it’s a coincidence because the pistachio shortage took time to unfold and the media to start paying attention but the timing remains interesting.

