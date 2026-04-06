It’s that time in the giant geopolitical circus programme when politicians start calling for windfall profit taxes on the energy industry. Why should oil and gas producers, the reasoning goes, enjoy the additional money flows from the fact that their products have suddenly become a lot more expensive while we here struggle to find a few (hundred) million to subsidise these same products to avoid civil wars?

Interestingly, this reasoning only applies to times of abundance along the energy commodity cycle but not to times of trouble, as Tammy Nemeth recently pointed out on the Energy Realities podcast. Why is it, she asked rhetorically, that the government only comes when it’s time to tax oil and gas producers because they are making too much money, in the government’s eyes, but it is never there to help when prices tank and companies struggle. Well, clearly, This, and I cannot stress it enough, Is Different. Oil and gas companies exist to be fleeced and that’s only fair and good because climate change is their fault. But this raises a very awkward question concerning other industries and that question has to do with double standards and long-term planning.