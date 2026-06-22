Back in May, when Meta launched a paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram in a bid to manage its AI costs, which Euronews described as “growing”, I laughed a little the way you laugh when you get one of those “I knew it” flashes. Meta, the report said, was planning to spend between $125 billion and $145 billion this year, most of it on AI. It had to try and recoup some of that from somewhere.

That was in late May. By mid-June, everyone is writing about AI costs, posing a horrible question for the Metas of the world: Is it even worth it? The answer is even more horrible because it is “Not really, no. Not at the asking price.” Here’s an assortment of headlines for your viewing pleasure:

One company spent half a billion dollars on Claude in a single month: Report comes as AI costs climb

‘We created a monster’: companies rein in AI usage as costs strain budgets

Companies are scrambling to curtail soaring AI costs

Uber’s COO says it’s getting harder to justify the money spent on AI tokenmaxxing

I’m sure we are all shocked at this unexpected development, what with all the big AI pushers announcing spending plans big enough to cover the EUs transition subsidy bill for, well, maybe a couple of weeks. Apparently, no one at the time wondered what they would be asking in return for those massive investments.

Now they know because the AI pushers are already asking it: a market price, based on computing costs. The more you use AI, the more you pay. Fair. But the price is so high that few are willing to pay it, in the latest demonstration that the world is a lot fuller of people with cognitive deficiencies than we would’ve liked. Many of these people are in charge. The best and brightest, for a certain value of best and brightest, of course, reside in Brussels. And they have plans for the rest of us.